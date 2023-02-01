FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth home in connection to documents probe

▶ Watch Video: FBI searched Penn Biden Center for documents in November

Washington — FBI personnel arrived to search President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday morning in relation to the probe into documents marked classified in his residence and former private office, sources told CBS News.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement confirming the search. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

Bauer said the search is “a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate.”

Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News the search is in relation to the classified documents investigation. No warrant was sought for this search. The FBI declined to comment.

The U.S. Attorney in Chicago has been investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings at Mr. Biden’s former private office in Washington, D.C., as CBS News was first to report last month. Other documents were found at his main residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Special counsel Robert Hur has been appointed to take over that investigation. Classified documents were discovered at Mr. Biden’s Wilmington home in December and last month.

CBS News reported Tuesday that the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in Washington in mid-November, according to two sources familiar with the investigation, after lawyers for Mr. Biden found about 10 documents marked classified there on Nov. 2.

This is a developing story.