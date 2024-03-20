FBI says homicide rates fell in 2023

▶ Watch Video: How police reform helped a county’s crime rate to drop

Washington — Nationwide homicides have decreased by 13%, according to data released by the FBI Quarterly Crime Report, which exhibits a downward tick in violent crime across the U.S.

The data indicates a 6% decrease in violent crime overall in communities across the country in 2023, compared to 2022. Notably, cities with populations greater than 1 million saw an 11% drop in crime.

Across the geographic regions of the U.S., cities in the Northeast saw the greatest reduction in violent crime at an 8% decline in 2023. By comparison, cities in the Midwest saw a 7% drop in violent crime last year, with a 6% reduction in the West and a 5% dip in the South.

The new FBI data rebuts a nationwide perception that crime and violence are on the rise. A Gallup poll released in November 2023 found 77% of Americans believed there was more crime in the country, compared to 2022. Nearly two-thirds polled felt there was either a “very” or “extremely” serious crime problem — the highest mark in the survey’s history dating back to 2000.

In May 2021, the Justice Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy to issue grants to target the United States’ gun violence epidemic, the rise of hate crimes and officer shortages in law enforcement agencies nationwide. In November, the Department of Justice announced nearly $217 million in funding for hiring 1,730 entry-level officers at 394 agencies in 48 states through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ (COPS) hiring program.

“We know that hard fought progress can easily slip away, and we must remain focused and vigilant,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, adding, “The Justice Department will continue to remain laser-focused on working with our law enforcement and community partners to drive down violent crime. We will not rest until every community in our country is safe.”