FBI Discloses Nature Of Items Seized In Thumb Raid
(Alpha Media file photo)
Law enforcement sources confirm that FBI agents seized spy gear, Nazi memorabilia, weapons and surveillance cameras in an October raid in Huron County in Michigan’s Thumb Region. The farmhouse was also stocked with gas masks, a machete, Knives, a sword decorated with a Nazi symbol, tactical gear, camouflage clothing, and a guitar emblazoned with white nationalist symbols.
The 3 acre farm near Bad Axe is where Justen Watkins lived. He is the accused leader of the Base and it is alleged that he was operating a “hate camp” for members of the group. The Base is a white supremacist organization which seeks to overthrow the government. The neo-Nazi group was targeted by law enforcement across the country in raids this year.