Father’s Day Breakfast At James Clements Airport with Plane, Helicopter Rides

Bay City’s James Clements Airport and the Valley Aero Club are hosting the 68th annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol Breakfast on June 16.

From 7:00 A.M. to noon, attendees can bring their dads for a pancake breakfast provided by Grandpa Tony’s restaurant. Plane rides are available, weather permitting, for $40 dollars with registration at tinyurl.com/vacfathersdayplanerides. New this year are helicopter rides from $40 – $80, visit myflighttours.com to register. Tickets to the breakfast are $12 per adult and $6 for kids 5-12. Kids under five can eat free.

Call (989) 225-2103 for more information.