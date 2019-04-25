Father Robert DeLand Sentenced

Father Robert DeLand at his sentencing in Saginaw County Circuit Court.

Disgraced priest Robert DeLand has been sentenced to two to 15 years in prison plus five years probation by Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Darnell Jackson. That followed no contest pleas by DeLand to charges including second degree criminal sexual conduct.

DeLand apologized in court. Meanwhile Judge Jackson described the sentence as  appropriate to the crimes committed and hopes the victims and community will find justice and a measure of healing. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office called DeLand’s punishment a fair and appropriate resolution.

