Fatal Tuscola County Crash Under Investigation

source: Michigan State Police

A woman from Vassar is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:20 p.m. near M-46 and Ringle Road.

Michigan State Police from the Caro Post said 78-year-old Joyce Jackson was alone in her vehicle when it went off the road, rolled over into a ditch and struck a tree. Emergency responders gave medical treatment at the scene, but Jackson died from her injuries.

Investigators said drugs or alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation. Troopers had assistance from Caro MMR, Vassar Fire, and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.