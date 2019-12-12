      Weather Alert

Fatal Tractor Accident Under Investigation

Ann Williams
Dec 12, 2019 @ 1:56pm
A man plowing a farm field was killed Wednesday evening in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post said 69-year-old Thomas Knoerr of Saginaw died after being run over by a rear tire of the tractor he had been driving. State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating, but said it appears the tractor became stuck, and Knoerr  was run over after getting out of the cab.

The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Pierce Rd. near Center R..  State Police said it’s a reminder to use caution around farm equipment.

