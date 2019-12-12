Fatal Tractor Accident Under Investigation
(Michigan State Police courtesy photo)
A man plowing a farm field was killed Wednesday evening in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post said 69-year-old Thomas Knoerr of Saginaw died after being run over by a rear tire of the tractor he had been driving. State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating, but said it appears the tractor became stuck, and Knoerr was run over after getting out of the cab.
The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Pierce Rd. near Center R.. State Police said it’s a reminder to use caution around farm equipment.