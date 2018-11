The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a tractor in Saginaw County’s Albee Township. Deputies responded to 8960 East Rd. around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, November 4 to a report a man became trapped underneath the machine. They discovered Matthew Marzluft tangled between the wheels of the tractor. Marzluft had been doing repairs on it when it shifted into gear and began to move. Marzluft was unable to move out of the way. He died at the scene.