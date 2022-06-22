      Weather Alert

Fatal shooting reported on San Francisco metro train

CBS News
Jun 22, 2022 @ 3:12pm

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting aboard a Muni Metro train and searching for the suspect, CBS Bay Area reports

San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar said the shooting “occurred inside the train” and that one person was killed and another wounded. The suspect allegedly ran out of the train while it was in the Castro Station and remains at large, Melgar said. 

San Francisco Department of Emergency Services is advising people to stay out of the area “due to police activity,” but did not confirm the shooting.

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted it was investigating a shooting “in the area of Market & Castro.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority said train service has been suspended in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

