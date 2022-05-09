Fatal Shooting in Bridgeport Township Under Investigation

A 29-year-old man is dead after a weekend shooting in Bridgeport Township. Police responded about 3:00 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot of Bavarian Apartments at 2826 Williamson Road. The victim, identified as Demetrius Wicker, was found dead at the scene from bullet wounds. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Covenant HealthCare, where she was treated and released. Her name was not released.
Michigan State Police, Buena Vista Township Police, Frankenmuth Police and the State Police Crime Lab assisted Bridgeport Township Police at the scene. The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact Bridgeport Township Police through Saginaw County Central Dispatch.