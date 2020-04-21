      Weather Alert

Fatal Saginaw Township Crash Leads to Homicide Investigation

Michael Percha
Apr 21, 2020 @ 7:43am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A 51-year-old woman is dead and a 49-year-old man is facing homicide charges after an incident that started with a vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Saginaw Township Police responded to the crash in the 6200 block of State Street about 5:00 p.m., to  find 51-year-old Vernida Hicks injured outside the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Officers learned that Hicks and the man, who had been a passenger, had been arguing inside the vehicle, which led to the crash. The man then stabbed Hicks several times and ran from the scene. Police arrested him a short distance away. He was awaiting formal charges in the Saginaw County Jail.

Police said the two, both Saginaw residents, had been in a previous relationship.

