Fatal Saginaw Shooting Suspect Arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, May 20 in connection with a fatal shooting in Saginaw on Saturday, May 19.

Saginaw police and state police troopers responded to the Babel Food Market at 2321 Webber Street around 2:00 a.m. and pronounced 33-year-old Deonte Dexter dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect was arrested in the Muskegon area. He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The case is being investigated by the joint Saginaw and state police Major Crimes Unit.