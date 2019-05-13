Fatal Saginaw County Crash Under Investigation

(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

A 23-year-old man from Shiawassee County is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw County’s St.Charles Township early Sunday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the crash on Fergus Road near S. Oakley about 4:50 a.m., where they found the car upside down and on fire. The victim, identified as Darien Hain, was a passenger. The other occupants had minor injuries, including the 21-year-old man who was driving, and a 26-year-old male passenger. Both were also from Shiawassee County.

The crash is under investigation, but initial reports indicate the car was heading west on Fergus when the driver lost control and went off the road. The car hit a tree and rolled over before catching fire. Investigators said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

66 Year old Radio Show Goes Digital Wakeman Recognizes Frankenmuth Beautification Committee Man Shot Early Saturday In Bay City Engine From Scrap Vehicle Crashes Through Windshield on I-75 Garlin Gilchrist Visits Saginaw Schools Student Shares Marijuana-Laced Cookies at School
Comments