WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Fatal Roscommon County ORV Crash Under Investigation

By News Desk
July 16, 2024 2:00AM EDT
Share
Fatal Roscommon County ORV Crash Under Investigation
(Getty Images)

Sheriff’s deputies in Roscommon County are investigating a fatal ORV crash that occurred some time between Sunday night and Monday morning.

9-1-1 received a call around 5:00 A.M. of a man lying in a ditch off Old 27 near Myrtle Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim to be 57-year-old Kevin Lee Barnes, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Barnes was driving the ORV north on Old 27 when he lost control of the vehicle after striking some type of obstruction along the shoulder. The vehicle went into a ditch and crashed into a tree, ejecting Barnes.

Police say alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured Wednesday Night
2

Man Arrested In Fatal Iosco County Crash
3

Saginaw County Man Dies In Fourth of July Boating Accident in Northern Michigan
4

Elderly Woman Rescued After Disappearance In Ogemaw County
5

Flint Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Wounded