Fatal Roscommon County ORV Crash Under Investigation

Sheriff’s deputies in Roscommon County are investigating a fatal ORV crash that occurred some time between Sunday night and Monday morning.

9-1-1 received a call around 5:00 A.M. of a man lying in a ditch off Old 27 near Myrtle Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim to be 57-year-old Kevin Lee Barnes, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Barnes was driving the ORV north on Old 27 when he lost control of the vehicle after striking some type of obstruction along the shoulder. The vehicle went into a ditch and crashed into a tree, ejecting Barnes.

Police say alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash.