Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Saginaw County
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 62-year-old Burt man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Saginaw County’s Albee Township Friday, October 9.
Police say the crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Albee Road when a north bound Rygda Asphalt truck driven by an 18-year-old Saginaw man and the motorcycle, which was heading south, crashed head on. It’s not clear which vehicle crossed the center line.
The motorcycle driver died at the scene from his injuries. The younger man was not hurt in the crash, which is still under investigation.