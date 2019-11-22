Fatal M-13 Crash Victim Identified
***UPDATE***
A 58-year-old Kawkawlin man is dead after a Thursday, November 21 crash on M-13 just north of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County.
Police say four people were in a Volkswagon Jetta heading north around 3:30 p.m. when the car crossed the center line into the path of a Toys for Tots box truck driven by a 25-year-old Flint woman. The man, identified as Daniel Biskner, was a passenger in the back seat of the Jetta. He died at the scene. A 40-year-old Kakawlin woman, also in the back seat, suffered critical injuries.
The car’s driver, a 25-year-old Bay City man and a 14-year-old Bay City girl in the front passenger seat suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did the Flint women. The injured were taken to local hospitals.
A 20-year-old male passenger from Grand Blanc in the truck suffered minor injuries and sought his own treatment.
The crash is under investigation by the state police. Troopers were assisted by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Zilwaukee Township Fire and Rescue, Buena Vista Township Fire and Rescue and MMR.
