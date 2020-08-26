Fatal Lapeer County Crash Leaves Four Dead
Police in Lapeer County are investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday, August 25.
Police say around 4:00 p.m., a westbound SUV and a southbound SUV crashed in the area of Starville and Broadbridge roads in Cottrellville Township. The involved vehicles were a Ford Expedition and a Chevy Tahoe. The vehicles ended up in a wooded area off the road, with one of the SUV’s catching fire.
Two people were in each vehicle, a 37-year-old Lapeer man, 34-year-old New Baltimore man, a 40-year-old Cottrellville man and a 37-year-old Cottrellville woman. All four were killed in the crash.