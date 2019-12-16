      Weather Alert

Fatal Gladwin County Crash Claims Two, Two Children Injured

Michael Percha
Dec 16, 2019 @ 8:24am
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal Saturday, December 14 crash.

The incident occurred around midnight when a 2006 Chrysler minivan, driven by a 41-year-old man, was heading east on E. Knox Rd. Police say the vehicle failed to stop at the Wieman Rd. intersection, went over a ditch and crashed into a tree in a resident’s backyard, then caught fire. The driver and a 33-year-old female passenger were killed in the crash.

The homeowner helped rescue two boys, ages 9 and 11, from the wreckage. The boys were taken to a local hospital. The homeowner was also injured during the rescue.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the 11-year-old’s medical expenses.

