Fatal Gladwin County Crash Claims Two, Two Children Injured
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal Saturday, December 14 crash.
The incident occurred around midnight when a 2006 Chrysler minivan, driven by a 41-year-old man, was heading east on E. Knox Rd. Police say the vehicle failed to stop at the Wieman Rd. intersection, went over a ditch and crashed into a tree in a resident’s backyard, then caught fire. The driver and a 33-year-old female passenger were killed in the crash.
The homeowner helped rescue two boys, ages 9 and 11, from the wreckage. The boys were taken to a local hospital. The homeowner was also injured during the rescue.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the 11-year-old’s medical expenses.