Fatal Fire Under Investigation in Bay City

A 60-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Bay City Friday morning. Public Safety personnel responded to the Bradley House Apartments at 100 15th Street just at 5:11 a.m. for a fire alarm, and found heavy smoke on the fourth floor. The fire was contained to one of the fourth floor apartments, where the victim was found unresponsive.

The man was taken to McLaren Bay Region where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released, and an autospy was planned.

Public Safety personnel also helped two residents of neighboring apartments out of the building without injury. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the cause is under investigation. Crews were on the scene until about 8:38 a.m.