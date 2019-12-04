      Weather Alert

Fatal Crashes Under Investigation in Bay, Midland Counties

Ann Williams
Dec 4, 2019 @ 3:33pm
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

Several fatal crashes in Bay and Midland Counties in recent days are under investigation.  In Bay County, the sheriff’s department is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday Dec. 3 about noon on southbound I-75 in Monitor Township. Deputies said the victim’s SUV hit the median near N. Union Rd. The driver, 69-year-old Michael Messer of Frankenlust Township, was taken to McLaren Bay Region, where he later died.

Another fatal crash on Sunday Dec. 1 killed 41-year-old Robert Cruz of Bay City. His car was found overturned in a ditch filled with water in the 3100 block of Kaiser Rd. in Mt. Forest Township just before 7:30 p.m. Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Midland County, the sheriff’s office said 59-year-old Robert Witzke of Rhodes died when his pickup truck clipped another pickup that was turning into a driveway. The impact sent Witzke’s truck off the road and into a tree. He was taken to MidMichigan Health, where he died. The driver and passenger in the other truck were not injured. The crash happened about 4:30 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 3 on East Shearer Rd. near N. Sturgeon in Mills Township.

 

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News