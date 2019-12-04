Fatal Crashes Under Investigation in Bay, Midland Counties
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Several fatal crashes in Bay and Midland Counties in recent days are under investigation. In Bay County, the sheriff’s department is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday Dec. 3 about noon on southbound I-75 in Monitor Township. Deputies said the victim’s SUV hit the median near N. Union Rd. The driver, 69-year-old Michael Messer of Frankenlust Township, was taken to McLaren Bay Region, where he later died.
Another fatal crash on Sunday Dec. 1 killed 41-year-old Robert Cruz of Bay City. His car was found overturned in a ditch filled with water in the 3100 block of Kaiser Rd. in Mt. Forest Township just before 7:30 p.m. Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.
In Midland County, the sheriff’s office said 59-year-old Robert Witzke of Rhodes died when his pickup truck clipped another pickup that was turning into a driveway. The impact sent Witzke’s truck off the road and into a tree. He was taken to MidMichigan Health, where he died. The driver and passenger in the other truck were not injured. The crash happened about 4:30 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 3 on East Shearer Rd. near N. Sturgeon in Mills Township.