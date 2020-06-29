Fatal Crash Kills Breckenridge Man
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A 21-year-old man from Breckenridge is dead after a 2-vehicle crash Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 on W. Redstone Rd. east of S. Lewis in Jasper Township. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Noah Jennel, was headed west on W. Redstone when he hit the back of a hay merger being pulled by a tractor. Jennell was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor driver, 29-year-old Juan Alvarez of Breckenridge, was not injured. The sheriff’s office said neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Toxicology reports are pending, but alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been involved. The crash is still under investigation.