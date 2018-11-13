Fatal Crash In Saginaw County Under Investigation

(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department)

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a two vehicle crash killed a 69-year-old Swan Creek Township woman. Authorities say the collision occurred about 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 12 on M-52 near Wahl Road not far from St. Charles.

Authorities  have identified the woman killed as Marjorie Sue Dupis.  Deputies said the Dupis car slammed into a semi-trailer backing up into a driveway in the 5700 block of Graham Road with the impact virtually shearing off the vehicle’s top. Initial reports indicated the semi driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was not hurt.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Flint Airport Attacker Convicted One Killed In Saginaw County Crash Midland’s City Council Selects Leaders For New Term Bay City School Board Upgrades Security Effort Underway To Raise Awareness of Drowsy Driving Danger Suicide Survivors Program Scheduled Saturday
Comments