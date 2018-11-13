Fatal Crash In Saginaw County Under Investigation

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a two vehicle crash killed a 69-year-old Swan Creek Township woman. Authorities say the collision occurred about 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 12 on M-52 near Wahl Road not far from St. Charles.

Authorities have identified the woman killed as Marjorie Sue Dupis. Deputies said the Dupis car slammed into a semi-trailer backing up into a driveway in the 5700 block of Graham Road with the impact virtually shearing off the vehicle’s top. Initial reports indicated the semi driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was not hurt.