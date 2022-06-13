Fatal Crash in Midland County Under Investigation

A 56-year-old man is dead after a crash in Midland County Sunday night. The Midland County Sheriff’s office is investigating the single-vehicle crash, which happened about 10:30 p.m. on W. Shepherd Rd. just west of S. Lewis Rd. in Jasper Township.
Sheriff Myron Greene said the man was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR east on W. Shepherd when he tried unsuccessfully to avoid hitting a deer. The impact with the deer caused the vehicle to go off the road and overturn in a ditch. Greene said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greene said while there’s no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, they are awaiting toxicology reports for a final determination.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office had assistance at the scene from the Michigan State Police 3rd District Accident Reconstruction Team, St. Louis Fire Department, MyMichigan EMS, and the Midland County Medical Examiner.