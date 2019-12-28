      Weather Alert

Fatal Clare County Crash on Christmas Day

Michael Percha
Dec 28, 2019 @ 7:50am
A Clare woman died Christmas day following a crash in Clare County’s Grant Township.

71-year-old Carolyn Harp was driving a GMC Acadia north on Grant Ave. and stopped at the Surrey Rd. intersection. She then pulled into the path of a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Farwell. Police say Harp died at the scene.

The man was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare and is listed in stable condition. His nine-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

