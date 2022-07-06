Fatal Car-Pedestrian Crash Involves Husband and Wife

An 80-year-old woman is dead after her 82-year-old husband hit her with his vehicle in a church parking lot. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post said it happened at Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in Gagetown about 9:50 Tuesday night, where the couple had been volunteering at a food drive.
They said as the woman was carrying a bag of trash to a receptacle in the parking lot, her husband was leaving a parking space in their 2021 Ford Explorer and struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cass City Police and Fire, MMR and the Gagetown Elmwood Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. State Police are still investigating but said neither drugs or alcohol were a factors.