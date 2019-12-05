Fatal Apartment Fire Under Investigation
(source: Alpha Media)
A man from Sanford died in fire last Wednesday night in Midland County. The sheriff’s office said Jerome Township firefighters responded to 2022 N. Crescent in the Village of Sanford just after 8:00 p.m., where they found 58-year-old Steve Tripp dead inside his apartment bedroom.
Investigators think the fire started in the apartment’s living room. Two other apartments in the building had smoke damage. The dollar loss for the building was not immediately determined.
The Midland County sheriff’s office is working with Jerome Township and the State Fire Marshal on the investigation.