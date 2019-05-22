Fatal Afternoon Shooting Under Investigation in Saginaw

source: Alpha Media Image Library

A man is dead after a shooting this/Wednesday afternoon in Saginaw. It happened just after 1:30 at 2435 Perkins, the site of the former Heavenrich School, which has been closed since 2016. The body of 29-year-old Robert Tywan Washington was found behind the school building in a playground area.

Initial reports suggested there might be more than one victim, but Saginaw Police say that was false.  Detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating.

If you have any information, call Detective Jeff Doud at the Saginaw Police Department, 989-759-1285, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL.

