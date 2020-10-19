Fatal Accident In Huron County Claims Life of Farm Worker
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 64-year-old farm worker is dead after a fatal accident in Huron County’s Meade Township.
Police say Gary Stockoski of Port Austin was operating a farm truck at the Michigan Sugar piling grounds on Saturday, October 17 around 9:50 p.m. Stockoski unlatched the truck’s tail gate to dump into a sugar beet piler and somehoiw ended up in the machine, causing extensive injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Kinde Fire and Central Huron Ambulance assisted at the scene.