Fatal Accident In Huron County Claims Life of Farm Worker

Michael Percha
Oct 19, 2020 @ 7:57am
A 64-year-old farm worker is dead after a fatal accident in Huron County’s Meade Township.

Police say Gary Stockoski of Port Austin was operating a farm truck at the Michigan Sugar piling grounds on Saturday, October 17 around 9:50 p.m. Stockoski unlatched the truck’s tail gate to dump into a sugar beet piler and somehoiw ended up in the machine, causing extensive injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Kinde Fire and Central Huron Ambulance assisted at the scene.

