“Fashion With Compassion” set a goal of $25,000 to $30,000 Thursday to raise money for the Saginaw based Sexual

Assault Center of Child and Family Services.

President and CEO Margie Bach says attendees at Apple Mountain in Freeland bid on new or gently used clothing, jewelry and purses among other items.

Bach explained the fundraiser helps maintain the Center’s all free services. That includes physical exams, psychological counseling, legal advocacy and prevention education.