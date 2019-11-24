FARM BILL COMMODITY PROVISION INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS
A year in the making, we finally have the field crop commodity section of the national farm bill program ready for producer participation. To help farmers navigate the best plan for their farm, Michigan State University Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) have teamed up to offer meetings throughout Michigan this winter.
MSU Extension has partnered with local FSA offices to offer multiple Farm Bill Meetings across the Michigan during December 2019 and January 2020. At these meetings producers will:
- Hear highlights of the 2018 Farm Bill and assessments of today’s market compared to five years ago.
- Learn about the process of updating their yields with FSA.
- Work through case examples using the MSU Extension 2018 Farm Bill Calculator to help make better decisions on ARC versus PLC (Each crop and FSA farm number may result in a different choice.).
- Discuss specific program details with local FSA staff.
Speakers include both MSU Extension specialists and educators as well as your local FSA staff. For a complete listing of locations, dates and times, please visit our MSU Events page at https://events.anr.msu.edu/farmbill/. There is no cost for this meeting, but online registration is requested.
Local meetings include: Dec. 4, Sanilac Career Center, Peck, 10 am – 12 pm; Dec 11, Ubly Heights Golf Course, Ubly, (Thumb Ag Day) 9am – 11 am; Dec 16, Brentwood Restaurant, Caro, 10 am – 12 pm; Jan 23, Huron County Farm Bureau Building, Bad Axe, 2 pm – 4 pm; Jan 23, Tuscola Tech Center, Caro, 6 pm – 8 pm.
For more information, call the Sanilac Extension Office at (810) 648-2515; the Huron Extension Office at (989) 269-9949, extension 602; the Tuscola Extension Office at (989) 672-3870.
SPREADSHEET DECISION TOOL
The MSU Farm Business Management team has developed a spreadsheet to help producers make the decision between ARC and PLC by crop and farm. The decision tool has built in information from each county and helps farmers make decisions for each individual farm for corn, wheat, and soybeans. The ARC/PLC calculator can be found at https://www.canr.msu.edu/farm_management/