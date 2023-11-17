WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Fankenmuth Light the Night Schedule

By christianamalacara
November 17, 2023 4:00PM EST
Share
Fankenmuth Light the Night Schedule
Frankenmuth light the night

Fankenmuth is hosting an evening in celebration of the beginning of the holiday season on Monday November 20th. Throughout the entire community there will be free entertainment, events and activities from free hot chocolate and cookies at the ice rink to music and dance. The evening will end with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Frankenmuth Exterior
  • 5PM: Opening festivities of the Frankenmuth Ice Rink at Zehnder Park featuring on-ice entertainment, games, live music, free public skate (from 6:30PM – 9:00PM), 
  • 6PM: Gemütlichkeit Club performs traditional songs live at Fischer Hall, next to the Frankenmuth Visitor Center.
  • 7PM: New, Frankenmuth Jaycees in a Candlewalk along the candle-lit Cass River leading to the Spectacular Christmas Tree! Departs from the Frankenmuth Ice Rink.
  • 7:30PM: Live reading of the Christmas Story, at the Frankenmuth Visitor Center. Hear the story of Christmas accompanied by the Frankenmuth Bible Church with live music and carols. Immediately following, countdown to Christmas with the Spectacular Tree lighting.
  • 9PM: Public skate ends.

For more information visit Frankenmuth.org.

Popular Stories

1

No Students Hurt in Midland School Bus Crash
2

Mike Bacigalupo Removed from Several Bay City Organizations; No Details As to Why
3

Tuscola County Deputies Arrest Woman Following Vehicle Chase
4

Expungement Fair Scheduled for November 18 in Saginaw
5

Police Investigate New Tip In Kelly McWhirter Disappearance