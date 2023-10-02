Family Pets Killed in St. Charles Fire

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed several pets at a St. Charles home on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home in the 800 block of West Belle Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials say heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building. The residents of the home had evacuated safely, but the family’s pets were killed in the fire. One firefighter was injured by the heat, but has since returned to regular duty.

Crews were assisted by Chesaning Brady, Chesaning, James Township, and Marion Township Fire Departments, as well as Saint Charles Police.