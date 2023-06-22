Family Offering $100,000 Reward in Daughter’s Murder Investigation

Old evidence is being looked at in a new light as the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of a 31-year-old woman last year.

Megan Drumhiller was found dead from strangulation in her home in Carrollton Township last January. Her father, Tim Drumhiller says investigators overlooked or ignored certain pieces of evidence, and the extent of their failures was made clear when the case was turned over to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve always been very involved, and we’ve tried to be as helpful as we could,” said Drumhiller. “We were concerned [with] the direction that it was heading, and then it really wasn’t until later on that we realized how egregious some of the mistakes were, and that was after the sheriff’s department picked it up and uncovered some of these mistakes.”

Drumhiller says DNA evidence from the scene was left untested, and some items that the sheriff’s office say are integral to the investigation were left behind altogether.

The Drumhillers say they have hired a private investigator to work alongside law enforcement on finding their daughter’s killer, and are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-790-6333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.