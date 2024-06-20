Family of taekwondo instructors saves woman from sexual assault

▶ Watch Video: 6/20: CBS Morning News

A family of taekwondo instructors in Cypress, Texas, saved a woman after taking down an attempted sex assault suspect and subduing him until police arrived to detain him, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post on Wednesday that instructors from Yong-In Tae Kwon Do heard yelling at a store next door and observed a “male attempting to sexually assault a female.”

“I saw a man on top of a woman and the woman was on the ground,” Hannah An, who is an instructor at the studio with her family, told KHOU.

In that moment her brothers, Christian and Simon An, and their father, Grandmaster Han An, all stepped in to help.

The group was able to pull the woman away from her assailant before he tried to attack them, according to Gonzalez.

“By utilizing their training and discipline, they managed to stop the assault and hold him,” Gonzalez said.

Deputies took in the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Alex Robinson, who was found pinned on the ground, Gonzalez said. He was later charged with attempted sexual assault, unlawful detention and assault. A judge set Robinson’s bond to $100,000, according to KHOU.

Hannah An’s mother, Hong An, took the woman over to their dojo to make sure she was OK.

The family was being praised for being heroes, but Hannah An said anyone would have jumped in.

“I thank everybody who’s calling us that, but still, I think anybody can do it,” she told KHOU.