WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses

By Denyse Shannon
November 17, 2022 4:30AM EST
Share
Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses

The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police ask that anyone with information contact them.

Popular Stories

1

Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
2

Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified
3

Man Arrested in Midland County for 1996 Rape
4

Fate of Two Dogs In Question After Saginaw Zoo Attack
5

Flint Police Looking for Missing Girl