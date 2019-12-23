Family of 7 Escapes Monitor Twp House fire
A Bay County home was destroyed by an early morning fire yesterday, but the family escaped after one of the occupants awoke to the smell of smoke (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The fire broke out just before 2am in the garage of the single story home near Brookway Dr. and Kasemeyer Rd. in Monitor Twp just west of Bay City.
Homeowner John Groya suffered a burn on one foot when he went to investigate the smoke and stepped on some burning floor material.
All seven in the home escaped.
Groya said the fire started in the garage, destroying a car before spreading into the basement and the rest of the house.
Monitor Township Fire, Bay City Public Safety, Bangor, Frankenlust, and Hampton Township Fire departments all responded.
The fire remains under investigation.