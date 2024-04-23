Family Fun Fair Showcases Summer Events Around Bay County

This Saturday, the Bay City Arts and Culture Commission is hosting a Family Fun Fair at the Delta College Planetarium in downtown Bay City.

The public is invited to see what summer events are being offered by many of Bay City’s organizations representing art, music, theatre, reading, science, wellness, history and more. Organizations represented include the Bay County Library System, Studio 23, Historic Masonic Temple, Bay City Players, Bay County Historical Museum, Delta College Planetarium, Bay City State Park, Hells Half Mile Film & Music Festival, Saginaw River Marine Historical Society, and others.

From noon to 2:00 p.m., tables will fill the Planetarium’s Grand Atrium lobby with activities for all ages. Registration information and take-home literature for each organization will be available. Admission is free.