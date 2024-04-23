WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Family Fun Fair Showcases Summer Events Around Bay County

By News Desk
April 23, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Share
Family Fun Fair Showcases Summer Events Around Bay County
(WSGW file photo)

This Saturday, the Bay City Arts and Culture Commission is hosting a Family Fun Fair at the Delta College Planetarium in downtown Bay City.

The public is invited to see what summer events are being offered by many of Bay City’s organizations representing art, music, theatre, reading, science, wellness, history and more. Organizations represented include the Bay County Library System, Studio 23, Historic Masonic Temple, Bay City Players, Bay County Historical Museum, Delta College Planetarium, Bay City State Park, Hells Half Mile Film & Music Festival, Saginaw River Marine Historical Society, and others.

From noon to 2:00 p.m., tables will fill the Planetarium’s Grand Atrium lobby with activities for all ages. Registration information and take-home literature for each organization will be available. Admission is free.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Pleads Guilty in Unlawful Imprisonment, Robbery, Assault of Two Men
2

Crash Into Saginaw Children's Zoo Results In Arrest, Animals Remain Contained
3

Saginaw County Fire Crews Conduct Controlled Burn Near Frankenmuth
4

Motorcyclist Killed In Gratiot County Crash
5

Body of Woman In Saginaw River Identified