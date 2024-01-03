▶ Watch Video: Family from Arkansas identified as victims in fatal Michigan home explosion

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Northfield Township police identified the victims Tuesday in a fatal home explosion in Northfield Township that killed four and left two others injured over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of an explosion at a single-family home in a rural area of the Whitmore Lake neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 30. The explosion happened on Winters Lane and could be heard in Jackson.

On Tuesday, police identified the homeowner as 72-year-old Richard Pruden.

Pruden’s daughter, Hope Bragg, 51, as well as her husband, Don Bragg, 53, their son, Kenneth Bragg, 22, and daughter, Elizabeth Bragg, 19, died in the explosion.

Police say Pruden is in critical condition. The family’s youngest child, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg, is in stable condition.

Authorities say the Bragg family were visiting from Arkansas for the holidays.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the blast was a fuel explosion. No foul play is suspected.

“The investigation is still ongoing. I can say preliminarily, and it’s subject to change pending further analysis of the evidence and interviews, that we have an undetermined fuel-air explosion. We do not expect foul play at this time,” said Northfield Township Lt. Dave Powell.

A vigil is being held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Whitmore Lake High School.

Northfield Township police and Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation.