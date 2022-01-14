Family Dollar Shooter Re-Arrested

The alleged shooter from the new years eve Family Dollar robbery in Saginaw has been re-arrested.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office has charged 17-year-old James T. Johnson as an adult in connection with the armed robbery and shooting that sent 18-year-old clerk Ariana Flynn to the hospital.
Johnson was arrested earlier this week by the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit.
At that point, he was housed in a juvenile detention facility for robbing the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee Ave around 9pm New Years Eve,where he shot Flynn in the face and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was released Wednesday after it was determined further investigation was needed to charge him as an adult.
A warrant for Johnson’s arrest was then issued, and he was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team shortly after charges were filed Thursday.
An arraignment is expected this afternoon. He faces life in prison for Assault with intent to murder and armed robbery felony charges.