Families Against Narcotics Partners with Saginaw & Midland Police
(Alpha Media file photo)
Families Against Narcotics (or FAN) has partnered with both the Saginaw and Midland Police departments to help combat substance addiction.
The partnership looks to send Quick-Response teams made of 3 members- a police officer, a family recovery coach, and a peer recovery coach- to homes within 72 hours of a call for first responders for a drug overdose.
Families Against Narcotics Regional Director, Lori Ziolkowski, says the team’s goal is to make contact with an overdose patient and their families to offer information, support, and assistance with accessing recovery services.
She says the response team model has a significant success in the first year for other cities that have partnered with the group.
An example she cites is the Huntington, West Virginia area; where oversode ambulance runs were reduced by 40% in one year under the program.
Other Michigan cities that have already partnered with FAN include Roseville and Sterling Heights, with Bay City already in the works to join too.
For more information on Families against Narcotics, or the Comeback Quick-Response program, you can visit their website- ComebackQRT.com.