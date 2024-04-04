Falling trees kill 3 in a single day as storms slam Northeast

▶ Watch Video: Tornadoes reported in several states, storms head for East Coast

At least three people were killed by falling trees in separate incidents in New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, as treacherous storms rolled in from the Midwest and pummeled the Northeast with heavy rain and powerful winds. All three victims were inside of vehicles during the fatal incidents.

One person died in New York’s Westchester County after severe weather uprooted a tree that crashed into her car along the Route 128 state highway, near the hamlet of Armonk by the Connecticut border, CBS New York reported, citing local officials. They did not identify the woman but said that her family had been notified, according to the station.

Several large trees fell in and around the New York City metropolitan area Wednesday, including one that toppled over in Central Park and another that took down power lines and wrecked parked cars when it collapsed overnight in a far-northern Manhattan neighborhood.

Two more people died in Pennsylvania on Wednesday after trees collapsed from strong winds. In Aston, a township about 25 miles from Philadelphia, one person died at around 6:30 p.m. when a tree fell onto their car, according to CBS Philadelphia. In a separate statement to CBS News on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Delaware County, which includes Aston, confirmed the fatality.

“We do not have a name or any other additional information,” the spokesperson said.

A third person died in the suburb of Collegeville, CBS Philadelphia reported. The 82-year-old woman, identified by police as Mary Baker, was in a car stopped at an intersection when a tree uprooted and smashed into the vehicle. The woman was taken to a hospital in nearby Phoenixville, where she died, according to the station.

As relentless winds blew through the Northeast on Wednesday night, residents in Collegeville told CBS Philadelphia that they were concerned about the possible dangers of large foliage coming down, with one person saying they took down a tree in their own yard last week as a precaution.

This week’s severe weather knocked out power lines and toppled trees across the Northesat, brringing flooding to some areas while dumping a rare layer of spring snow onto others. An advisory issued by meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center forecast that “the heaviest snowfall will come to an end” Thursday night through New England, but certain places may still get between 4 and 8 inches of snow over the next few days.

The storm careened into the Northeast after first lashing communities over a lengthy path through the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Southeast earlier in the week, causing suspected tornadoes in a few instances that left destruction in their wake. Authorities across various states hit by the storm reported relatively few injuries, even in areas where infrastructure was seriously damaged. One presumed death tied to severe weather was reported in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday, as storms caused flooding that swept one woman away.