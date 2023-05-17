Fallen Tree Cuts Power to Thousands in Saginaw

1,200 Consumers Energy customers in Saginaw remain without power after a tree fell onto power lines Tuesday, knocking out the power to more than 8,300 customers.

The tree fell across Hess Avenue between South Washington and Russell. Currently, the outage extends from just south of M-46 to nearly the Cass River and between the Saginaw River and Sheridan Road.

Consumers crews continue to work on the outage and estimates a full restoration by 10:00 Wednesday morning.