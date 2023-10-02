Fall Photo Contest for 97th House District

State Representative Matthew Bierlein of Vassar and his legislative office is hosting a Fall photo contest. His office is reminding individuals across the 97th House District there is still time to submit photos. The deadline is November 12th. The images must have been taken in the 97th District, Auburn, Caro, Frankenmuth, Vassar, part of Montrose, Birch Run and Millington. Each submission must include the participant’s name, address, where the photo was taken, the date it was taken and contact information of the person who took the photo. The winner will receive a tour of the State Capitol and their photograph on display in the office of State Representative Bierlein.

For more information call 517-373-8962