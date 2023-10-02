WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Fall Color Nature Walk at McLean Nature Preserve

By News Desk
October 2, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(photo courtesy of McLean Nature Preserve)

The McLean Nature Preserve in northwestern Bay County is hosting a fall color walk this Sunday at 3:00 P.M.

(photo courtesy of McLean Nature Preserve)

The guided walk will be through the woods and tall grass prairies on mowed trails. Apple cider and donuts will provided while supplies last. The event is co-sponsored by Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy and is free and open to the public. McLean Nature Preserve is located at 2199 North Flajole Road in Rhodes, about a quarter mile north of Erickson Road.

For directions or further information call 989-631-3067. On the day of the program please call 989-698-6239.

