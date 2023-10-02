Fall Color Nature Walk at McLean Nature Preserve

The McLean Nature Preserve in northwestern Bay County is hosting a fall color walk this Sunday at 3:00 P.M.

The guided walk will be through the woods and tall grass prairies on mowed trails. Apple cider and donuts will provided while supplies last. The event is co-sponsored by Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy and is free and open to the public. McLean Nature Preserve is located at 2199 North Flajole Road in Rhodes, about a quarter mile north of Erickson Road.

For directions or further information call 989-631-3067. On the day of the program please call 989-698-6239.