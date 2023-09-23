Fall Book Sale at The Saginaw Public Libraries

Butman -Fish Library will have their Fall Book Sale October 4th for Friends Members and open to the public the 5th through the 7th from 11:00 to 6:30pm. With a $3 Bag sale Saturday the 7th beginning at 9am.

Zauel Memorial Library is scheduled to hold their sale October 19th through the 21st from 9am to 4:30pm with a presale for Friends Members on the 18th. With a $3 Bag sale Saturday the 21st beginning at 9am. Friends of the Public Libraries of Saginaw are a group of library supporters who promote growth of the public libraries, memberships to become a Friends Member will be sold during the book sale dates.

Butman -Fish Library, 1716 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI

Zauel Memorial Library, 3100 N Center Rd, Saginaw, MI

For more information about the Fall book sale visit SaginawLibrary.org