Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw are warning residents of a phone scam currently active in the region.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, community members have been called by people claiming to be law enforcement and demanding money. Authorities say the impersonators often refer to their target by name, tell them the call is being recorded, and says the person failed to appear for court or for jury duty. Some of the calls may come from what appears to be a legitimate police phone number and use the name of a real law enforcement officer.

The Saginaw Police Department says they will not call individuals and demand money under any circumstances, and no legitimate law enforcement agency will call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or other warrants. The department says if you receive a call like this, you should disconnect without providing any information and contact local law enforcement.