Fake Facebook Post Making Rounds

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a fake Facebook post claiming there is a serial killer in the Grand Blanc area.

The post appears to have begun August 11, saying a man driving a truck with LED headlights was driving around and hitting the cars of women alone, then kidnapping them. The sheriff’s department says there is no truth to this claim at all and asks people to not share it. Similar posts are being shared around the country. According to police, this post originated in Zimbabwe.

While police say it’s always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings and to share legitimate information, it’s best to do a little research before hand.