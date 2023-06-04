WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

FAFSA Workshop Organized by Local Nonprofit

By christianamalacara
June 4, 2023 10:27AM EDT
Share
FAFSA Workshop Organized by Local Nonprofit
https://studentaid.gov/

School may be coming to an end for many students in the Great Lakes Bay Region but one local organization is already looking towards the fall semester as they host a workshop for college students. Latino Leaders  for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development(LLEAD)  is hosting a free one day FAFSA workshop for new and returning college students. LLEAD has partnered with Saginaw Valley State University and Delta College. The workshop will be held at Delta College Downtown Saginaw, 319 East Genesee Avenue in Saginaw , on Wednesday June 28th from 4-6pm. FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. This is a nationwide Federal assistance application open to all students applying for college and will determine eligibility for grants, scholarships, work study, student loans and parent loans. FAFSA is required for all State of Michigan financial aid programs. 

FASFA Workshop
June 28th from 4-6pm

Spearheading the workshop is Vanessa Guerra, LLEAD Saginaw member, Saginaw County Clerk, former State Representative to Michigan’s 95th House District  for 6 years, which encompasses nine communiti

es within Saginaw County. “Our goal as an organization is to inform our Latino community about the educational opportunities that exist in our region. Our members came up with this idea as a plan to help those who plan to attend school this Fall but may have forgotten or not be aware of the need to complete the FAFSA.” Guerra. 

She encourages workshop attendees to register through LLEAD Saginaw Facebook where students can see that materials they need in hand for the workshop to be successful or by calling Monica Hernandez, Delta College, at 989-752-7500 

More about:
FAFSA WORKSHOP

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Midland Court Awards $31.6 Million Verdict in Favor of Family of Girl with Brain Damage
3

Crash in Saginaw Claims Life of 34-Year-Old, Leaves Two Others Injured
4

Crash in Bay County Claims Life of Saginaw County Teen, Injures 3 Others
5

Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries