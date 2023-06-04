FAFSA Workshop Organized by Local Nonprofit

School may be coming to an end for many students in the Great Lakes Bay Region but one local organization is already looking towards the fall semester as they host a workshop for college students. Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development(LLEAD) is hosting a free one day FAFSA workshop for new and returning college students. LLEAD has partnered with Saginaw Valley State University and Delta College. The workshop will be held at Delta College Downtown Saginaw, 319 East Genesee Avenue in Saginaw , on Wednesday June 28th from 4-6pm. FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. This is a nationwide Federal assistance application open to all students applying for college and will determine eligibility for grants, scholarships, work study, student loans and parent loans. FAFSA is required for all State of Michigan financial aid programs.

Spearheading the workshop is Vanessa Guerra, LLEAD Saginaw member, Saginaw County Clerk, former State Representative to Michigan’s 95th House District for 6 years, which encompasses nine communiti

es within Saginaw County. “Our goal as an organization is to inform our Latino community about the educational opportunities that exist in our region. Our members came up with this idea as a plan to help those who plan to attend school this Fall but may have forgotten or not be aware of the need to complete the FAFSA.” Guerra.

She encourages workshop attendees to register through LLEAD Saginaw Facebook where students can see that materials they need in hand for the workshop to be successful or by calling Monica Hernandez, Delta College, at 989-752-7500