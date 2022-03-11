Facebook allows posts calling for violence against “Russian invaders”

▶ Watch Video: Why Russia appears to be losing the information war to Ukraine

Facebook’s parent company Meta confirmed on Thursday that it will temporarily allow users to publish posts calling for violence against “Russian invaders.” This change is an update to the company’s hate speech policy, which bars users from publishing violent posts.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

The policy update will allow violent posts that refer to the war in Ukraine and are directed at the Russian government and military. It’s intended to give Ukrainians a chance to defend their country on social media.

The development was first reported by Reuters.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, Meta and Russian authorities have been at odds. Late last month, Meta said it would refuse to comply with orders from Russian authorities to stop fact-checking posts on the platform from Russian state-owned media organizations.

As a result, Meta said Russia had begun to throttle its services in the country.

Meta also took down a coordinated Russian influence operation that targeted Ukrainians across Facebook and Instagram in late February. The company said the disinformation campaign had ties to another Russian network in the Donbas region that had previously been banned from Facebook in April 2020.

At the same time, Meta also said it had uncovered and banned a group of hackers with ties to Belarus who were attempting to compromise the accounts of influential Ukrainians, including journalists and high-ranking military officials.

The new policy change allowing users to write posts calling for violence against Russian invaders comes less than a week after Russia blocked access to Facebook and other social media platforms, including Twitter. Users in Russia may, however, still access Instagram and WhatsApp, which are also owned by Meta.

Meta said last week that it’s working to keep its services available in Russia “to the greatest extent possible” and announced that it will pause ads targeting people in Russia. Advertisers within Russia are also unable to create or run ads anywhere in the world, including within Russia.