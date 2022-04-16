“Face the Nation” explores food insecurity, border crisis

On Easter Sunday, “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” explores rising global food insecurity from the war in Ukraine with David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme. The show will also offer an in-depth look at the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border with the executive director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Sister Norma Pimentel.

Ukraine is a major producer and exporter of agricultural products. In 2021, it exported more than $27 billion of products such as corn, sunflower seed, wheat, rapeseed and barley. According to a U.N. report, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia — both of which are major wheat exporters — is expected to further increase food costs.

“This is a very serious problem if we don’t get the farmers back in the fields,” Beasley told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, noting that his organization buys 50% of all its grain from Ukraine.

The war has also caused a food crisis within Ukraine. The World Food Programme said it has provided aid to at least 1 million people inside Ukraine, mostly with ready-to-eat food, bread and cash assistance. However, Beasley says it is hard to reach certain areas of Ukraine, like war-torn Mariupol and other areas besieged by Russian forces that are preventing his organization from getting the “access we need.”

Along the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration is facing a surge of migrants that broke records set in 2000. Sister Norma Pimentel and her organization are focused on helping non-governmental organizations provide assistance to migrants and asylum seekers. This assistance can come in the form of food, water, tents, hygiene items, medical care, education, or legal representation, depending on the individual’s situation.

Margret Brennan will explore what Sister Pimentel has witnessed at the border and if the U.S. is prepared for the influx of migrants as it prepares to drop the controversial Title 42 pandemic-era rules.

If you want to help

The World Food Programme, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and Feeding America are among many charitable organizations looking to help those suffering from food insecurity. Experts recommend that before donating to those or other groups, you should do some research. There are independent organizations that rate charities on their effectiveness, including Charity Navigator and Guidestar.